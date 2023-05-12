Milwaukee shooting, 22nd and Brown, 16-year-old girl wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, May 12 near 22nd and Brown. It happened around 3:30 a.m.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.



