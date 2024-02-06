20th and Vliet: 1 shot in Milwaukee while sitting in vehicle
MILWAUKEE - One person was shot in a car in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Feb. 6. It happened around 7:30 a.m. near 20th and Vliet.
Police say the suspect approached in a vehicle and fired shots into the victim’s vehicle, striking the victim.
The victim, a 50-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.