Milwaukee shooting; 2 teens injured in fight, man arrested

Two 17-year-olds were shot in the area of 14th and Chambers on June 12. Witness interviews led police to a 21-year-old man. The man is not being identified, as he has not been charged in connection to the case.



Bringing a family to a fight ended with two teens shot in Milwaukee earlier this month.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, June 12.

According to court filings, a 17-year-old boy went to 14th and Chambers with his mother and sisters to fight another girl about a relationship over a boy. It was during that fight that filings say a 21-year-old man came out from between the houses and began shooting.

Four rifle casings were found.

Witness interviews led police to a 21-year-old man.

His social media accounts depicted him armed with an AK-47-style rifle and posing with it.

The man is not being identified, as he has not been charged in connection to the case.

But at the time of the shooting, the man was on community supervision after a drug conviction in Waukesha County, and wanted by the Milwaukee Police Department for a high-speed chase in May.

Dig deeper:

Officers ran the suspect's phone number through the jail phone system, and found a call from last week.

In the recorded call, the suspect said:

"I'm on the run [...] I got three months left. I'm supposed to get off papers in September. I'm trying to lawyer up until I get caught."

It was from those jail phone calls that police got a warrant to track the suspect and that led police to New Hampton Gardens Apartments near 22nd and Hampton.

On Wednesday, police showed up to the apartment complex and arrested the 21-year-old man. Court filings say they found a bag of suspected heroin on him.