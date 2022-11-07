Milwaukee shooting; 2 Milwaukee men wounded near 27th and Hadley

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 27th and Hadley that put two 20-year-old men in the hospital on Monday, Nov.7.

The police said the shooting took place around 12 a.m. People in a vehicle fired several shots at the victims, subsequently striking them.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Two 20-year-old victims ran from the police on arrival. One 20-year-old man was found and taken to the hospital for treatment. The second 20-year-old man called for help near 33rd and Clark. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-fatal wounds.

Officials said the shooting appeared to be the result of an argument.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the shooters.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.