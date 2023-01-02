Milwaukee shooting near 18th and North; man wounded

article

A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and North on Monday, Jan. 2.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m.

According to officials, a 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital for non-fatal wounds.

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.