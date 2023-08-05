Milwaukee shooting near 18th and Greenfield, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and Greenfield on Friday, Aug. 4.
Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m.
The victim showed up at a hospital with non-fatal wounds.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.p