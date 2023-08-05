Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting near 18th and Greenfield, man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and Greenfield on Friday, Aug. 4.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m.

The victim showed up at a hospital with non-fatal wounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.p