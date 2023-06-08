Milwaukee shooting, 18th and Burnham, man wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning, June 8 near 18th and Burnham. It happened around 1:25 a.m.

Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police continue to search for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

