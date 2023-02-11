17th and Locust shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Friday, Feb. 10.
It happened near 17th and Locust around 8:10 p.m. The 21-year-old victim showed up at a hospital with a single gunshot wound.
What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are looking for the person responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.