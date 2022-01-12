Milwaukee police: Man shot in apparent robbery near 16th and North

article

Milwaukee police said a 19-year-old man was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 12.

The shooting happened near 16th and North shortly before 2 p.m. Police said it was the result of an apparent robbery.

The victim went to the local hospital for treatment.

MPD continues to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.