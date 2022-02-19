Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: Shooting during argument, 1 dead

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the city's north side Saturday morning, Feb. 19.

Police said two Milwaukee men were arguing and exchanged gunfire near 13th and North, striking each other around 2:30 a.m.

A 25-year-old man was killed. A 35-year-old man was injured, taken to the hospital and arrested.

Criminal charges against the 35-year-old will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

