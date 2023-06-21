Shooting near Milwaukee's North Division High School, girl wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl was shot and wounded near Milwaukee's North Division High School Tuesday night, June 20.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. near 13th and Clarke. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.