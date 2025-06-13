The Brief A 12-year-old child was shot and killed in Milwaukee early Friday, June 13. The shooting happened near 73rd and Fairmount. Police are investigating.



A family is mourning the death of a 12-year-old girl who Milwaukee police said was killed after someone fired shots outside the home she was in on Friday, June 13.

'It's maddening'

What they're saying:

It happened around 1:20 a.m. near 73rd and Fairmount. Police said she was inside a residence and was shot when someone fired a gun outside. She died at the scene.

"When you have ignorant people – because they’re ignorant, because they do stupid crap like this – that harm children who were in their house," said Ald. Mark Chambers.

The Longview Neighborhood, where the shooting took place, is part of Chambers' district.

Shooting scene near 73rd and Fairmount

"A young lady was tragically taken by a shooting into the house," he said. "It’s extremely frustrating that we sit here on the last day of school for some students, MPS students, and we have to talk about a potential seventh-grader, possibly going into eighth-grader, who won’t have a chance to make it there. It’s just maddening that we’re at this point and summer hasn’t even hit yet."

The 12-year-old is the latest victim of gun violence in the city this year. Through late last month, according to the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission, the city counted 49 homicides; eight victims were 17 years old or younger.

FOX6 News spoke to the girl's family off-camera, who declined to speak at this time. As they continue to mourn, elected leaders are calling for help from the state and the community.

"They're not going to be able to see that young person grow up and graduate, and now they're planning for a damn funeral," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "It's going to take all of us, and we all got to figure out our individual role."

MPD tips

What you can do:

No one is in custody at this time, but police said they have leads on possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.