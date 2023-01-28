Milwaukee shooting near 116th and Brittany, man wounded

article

A 23-year-old man was shot and wounded near 116th and Brittany on Friday night, Jan. 27.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.