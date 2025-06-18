Milwaukee shooting, 4 wounded near 10th and Mineral

The Brief A Milwaukee shooting wounded four people on Tuesday night. It happened around near 10th and Mineral. Police said there was a related crash. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



A Milwaukee shooting wounded four people near 10th and Mineral on Tuesday night, June 17.

10th and Mineral

What they're saying:

Police said the victims were two 26-year-olds, a 27-year-old and a 34-year-old. All four were taken to a hospital.

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News got a look at surveillance video, which showed a car speed up near a gas station and crash into a car at the body shop. Police said the crash happened after the shooting.

Surveillance captures car after shooting near 10th and Mineral

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.