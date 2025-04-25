Milwaukee shots fired prompts SWAT response; MCSO investigating

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said shots fired on the city's south prompted a SWAT response on Friday afternoon. Law enforcement is still looking for whoever was involved.

What they're saying:

It started around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said deputies were on a call near 12th and Harrison when they saw someone fire shots from a pickup truck toward a home. No injuries were reported.

Deputies began to search for the pickup truck and found it parked near 10th and Arthur. When deputies approached, the sheriff's office said the brake lights appeared to blink.

SWAT was called in, given the possible threat of armed occupants. However, it was ultimately confirmed that no one was inside the pickup truck.

What's next:

The shots fired remain under investigation. Law enforcement is still looking for the occupants of the pickup truck.