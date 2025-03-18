Milwaukee fatal shooting, police chase; 2 men charged

article

Two Milwaukee men are charged in connection with a fatal shooting and police chase that happened on Thursday, March 13.

Prosecutors accuse 20-year-old Amarion Washington in the shooting and 35-year-old Henry Tyler of fleeing police after it happened. Court filings noted a third person is believed to have been involved in the shooting.

The backstory:

Police were called for a shooting around 2:30 a.m. on March 13. When officers arrived at the scene near 107th and Stark, they found two people shot in a white Buick. One victim died, and the other victim was taken to a hospital.

A criminal complaint states there were at least 19 bullet strikes to the driver's side of the Buick, and 21 bullet casings – 14 from a rifle, seven from a handgun – were found near the Buick.

Officers recovered surveillance video from multiple homes near the scene. Court filings said none of the video captured the shooting, but it did show the suspects arriving and fleeing the scene. Investigators used that video to identify a white Ford with "distinctive damage" as a suspect vehicle.

A few hours later, an officer was on routine patrol when he spotted a white Ford that matched the suspect vehicle's description. When the officers tried to pull it over near 24th and Melvina, the complaint states it sped away and led the officer on a chase.

The pursuit covered more than four miles through the city until the driver crashed into a fence near 1st and Concordia. Three people then got out and ran. Court filings said Tyler got out of the driver's seat, per the complaint, and was caught in a nearby yard. After his arrest, officers found a rifle flash suppressor in his pocket.

Washington got out of the back seat and was also caught near the crash scene, according to court filings. The third person, an unidentified passenger, evaded capture.

Once in custody, detectives interviewed Washington. The complaint states he said he was in the white Ford with Tyler and another person before the shooting when, at some point, someone called Tyler about a "suspicious" parked car outside his home.

Court filings said Washington told investigators that Tyler drove them to the "suspicious" car. Washington said he and the other person got out, and he tugged on the door handle. A woman inside then screamed and looked like she was about to drive away, so he and the person he was with backed away and opened fire. They then ran back to the Ford and drove away from the scene.

Detectives later searched Tyler's home and found a rifle, per the complaint. A preliminary forensic analysis determined it was the rifle that fired the 14 casings found at the homicide scene.

In Court:

Washington is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. His bond was set at $100,000 on Monday.

Tyler made his initial court appearance Monday on charges of harboring/aiding a felon, possession of a firearm by a felon, vehicle operator fleeing/eluding an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. His bond was set at $100,000.