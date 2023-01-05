Milwaukee shooting near 107th and Donna; man shot after argument
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 21, was shot and wounded near 107th and Donna Thursday morning, Jan. 5.
Police said the shooting happened around 9 a.m. as the result of an argument. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds.
Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.