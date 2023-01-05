Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting near 107th and Donna; man shot after argument

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 21, was shot and wounded near 107th and Donna Thursday morning, Jan. 5.

Police said the shooting happened around 9 a.m. as the result of an argument. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 