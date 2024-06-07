Milwaukee overnight shooting, 1 injured near 26th and Kilbourn

article

One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, June 7.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 23-year-old was shot in the area of 26th and Kilbourn at about 1:10 a.m.

The person was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.