Milwaukee shooting; 1 dead, 1 wounded near Fond du Lac and Beale

article

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting Wednesday night, Oct. 12 near Fond du Lac Avenue and Beale Street in Milwaukee. It happened around 11:30 p.m.

Police say a 24-year-old woman from Chicago was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 31-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Shooting near Fond du Lac Avenue and Beale Street in Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.