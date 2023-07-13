Milwaukee shooting; 1 dead, 1 wounded, domestic violence incident

One person is dead and another wounded following a shooting Thursday morning, July 12 near 23rd and Burnham in Milwaukee. It happened shortly before 1 a.m.

Police say a 33-year-old Milwaukee man suffered fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 27-year-old woman suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

23rd and Burnham shooting, Milwaukee

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, however, appears to be domestic violence related.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.