Milwaukee fatal shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, 1 in serious condition

article

One person is dead and another is in serious condition after different shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 21.

12th and Locust

The Milwaukee Police Department said the fatal shooting took place at around 8:25 p.m. near 12th and Locust.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 27-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.

48th and Marion

Police said the shooting happened at about 9:15 p.m.

A 26-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

MPD investigates

Police continue to seek persons of interest regarding the Tuesday shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.