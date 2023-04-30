Milwaukee sheriff corrections officers wanted, $26.42/hour starting salary

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is looking for more corrections officers.

They're holding a hiring event in Wauwatosa Tuesday, May 2 at the Zoofari Center near 97th and Bluemound Road from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office will be interviewing and offering jobs on the spot.

They say those that are interested will be in and out the door in two hours.

The positions offer a $26.42/hour starting salary, benefits and paid training.

Current corrections officers will be on hand to conduct the interviews.

The sheriff's office said they are budgeted for 252 corrections officers but only have 150-160.