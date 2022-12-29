Milwaukee shatters homicide record for 3rd year, up 11% from 2021

Milwaukee's homicide record was broken in 2022 for a third straight year. Milwaukee Police Department crime data show homicides up 11% from 2021.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, a candlelight vigil was held for the victims, serving as a grim and visual reminder of the scope of the violence.

MPD crime stats list 214 homicides in 2022 as of Dec. 28 compared to 193 at this time in 2021 and 189 at this time in 2020.

Northcott Neighborhood House sponsored the candlelight vigil where a table overflowed with candles honoring the more than 200 lost to homicide in Milwaukee in 2022.

"This is my son," said Maria Dorsey. "He was 16 years old. His life was taken way too soon."

Maria's son, Shaun Dorsey, was killed in Milwaukee in 2022.

Shaun Dorsey

"He should be here," she said. "I shouldn’t have no candle with his name on it."

More than 200 families are dealing with something no family should have to go through.

Shirley Mallory, Ivory Mallory, Carrie Barnhill

"We’re all going through some sort of pain, and we all speak the same language now," said Gregory Mallory.

Mallory lost his mother, Shirley, in a shooting near 22nd and Center in August that injured his father, his aunt and a friend.

"I miss her," said Mallory. "I just miss her."

The pain was visible for these families as 214 candles were lit in honor of each of Milwaukee's 2022 homicide victims.

"I was timing the amount of time to go through all the names, and it was 11 minutes," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

"It's terrible," said Maria. "It’s sickening, actually. There is no way in the world there should be that many candles."

Mayor Johnson said it's a statistic he desperately wants to change.

"There is no excuse, and everyone has a role to play to make our community safer," said Johnson.