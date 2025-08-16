Milwaukee severe weather; city shares shelter, assistance information

article

The Milwaukee Health Department is advising of available shelter options ahead of forecasted severe weather on Saturday, Aug. 16.

What we know:

The National Weather Service forecasts severe thunderstorms with high winds for Milwaukee. With the ground already saturated, there is an increased risk of downed trees and power outages.

Shelter available

Milwaukee Marshall High School, 4141 N. 64th St., Milwaukee, is open as an emergency shelter. The American Red Cross has transitioned residents displaced by recent flooding to this central site, which provides food, power and care.

Preparedness & safety

Keep flashlights, extra batteries, and a fully charged phone ready.

Secure outdoor items like grills or furniture that could become projectiles.

Avoid driving through flooded streets.

Check on neighbors, especially older adults or those with medical needs.

Resources

Emergency shelter: Milwaukee Marshall High School, Milwaukee Marshall High School, 4141 N. 64th St.

Report property damage: Call 2-1-1 (414-773-0211) or submit online at Call 2-1-1 (414-773-0211) or submit online at 211wisconsin.com

Weather alerts & forecasts: weather.gov

City updates and services: city.milwaukee.gov

Emergencies: Call 911