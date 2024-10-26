Sexual assault witness intimidation; Milwaukee man, family accused

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is criminally charged in a 2023 sexual assault. The 33-year-old, along with his mother and wife, are now each accused of witness intimidation. Prosecutors say they coordinated an effort to get the sexual assault charge dropped.



A Milwaukee man is accused of sexually assaulting a person in 2023 – and he, his mother and his wife are now charged with witness intimidation related to the case.

In separate cases, prosecutors charged 33-year-old Michael Glenn with first-degree sexual assault and felony intimidation of a witness. Lillie Allen, 67, and Deborah Moody, 35, are also accused of witness intimidation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Sexual assault

It happened in July 2023. A criminal complaint states the victim was walking near 60th and Appleton when a stranger approached him in a vehicle and pointed a gun at his head. Then, still at gunpoint, he said the stranger pushed him into the car and ordered him to perform a sex act. The victim said he got out and ran when the stranger tried to pull the victim's pants down.

The victim turned his shirt over to police for a sexual assault examination. Prosecutors said the shirt and examination kit were turned over to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. Swabs from the victim's chest were examined, and a DNA profile was developed. That DNA profile matched Glenn, per the complaint, and prosecutors said the victim "would have no reason" to have Glenn's DNA on his chest.

After the DNA hit came back in April 2024, prosecutors charged Glenn. The complaint states he made numerous phone calls to Moody and Allen from jail in the months that followed.

Milwaukee County Jail

Witness intimidation

In a call from jail on Sept. 30, prosecutors said Glenn asked Allen: "Can you please write a letter to persuade these people to just go down there call the DA or whatever they gotta do and just tell the truth because that alone could get me out like right away within the snap of a finger."

Glenn also said in the call to "let them know it never happened," and said "if they keep me for batter (sic) I'll take the battery charge." On the same day, the complaint states Glenn called Moody and discussed delivering the letter.

Prosecutors said Moody later admitted to talking to Glenn on the phone about the sexual assault case. She said she believes her husband is innocent, and said she went to the victim's house four times to leave her name and phone number. She also admitted she dropped off a letter that Allen wrote.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Allen said Glenn called her from jail and asked her to write a letter to the victim, per the complaint. She said she "tried to appeal to his human nature in the letter."

Also in those jail phone calls, prosecutors said Glenn and Moody used the word "cellphone" as code for a gun. The calls included Glenn telling Moody that police "didn't find the ‘cellphone’" under the seat of the car, and he "doesn't want to get two more years for the ‘cellphone.’"

Moody said the gun is "currently lost of (sic) stolen," according to the complaint. She also said the gun Glenn referred to in the jail call was a black handgun, and a different black handgun was used in a different gun-related case.