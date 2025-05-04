Milwaukee sexual assault; teen faces multiple counts, survivor speaks out

The Brief 54-year-old Charlotte Nozar said she is a survivor of sexual assault – and that 17-year-old Tremonte Kirk raped her in the elevator of her apartment. It happened on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, near 24th and Wisconsin. If convicted on all counts, Kirk could face 98 years in prison and roughly $230,000 in fines.



EDITOR'S NOTE: This story contains details involving an alleged sexual assault. Reader and viewer discretion is advised.

She came in contact with pure evil – that's how a woman described her encounter with 17-year-old Tremonte Kirk.

The Milwaukee teenager has been charged with sexual assault multiple times.

54-year-old Charlotte Nozar said she thought she was going to die, but now she isn't afraid. That's why she showed up in court Thursday for Kirk's preliminary hearing.

Charlotte Nozar

What we know:

It happened on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, near 24th and Wisconsin.

Kirk has been charged with the following:

Second-degree sexual assault (2 counts)

Strangulation & suffocation

Aggravated battery (substantial risk of great bodily harm)

False imprisonment

Nozar doesn't want to be called a victim, but a survivor.

Tremonte Kirk charged with sexual assault

"They have got to put him in jail. And it is not coming from a place of vengeance. But a place of grave concern for the women in the community," she said. "It's important to me to let him know that I’m not scared."

Prosecutors say he raped Nozar in an elevator at her apartment.

"I thought I was going to die in that elevator," Nozar recalled.

Nozar said it was her reliving that December day every day.

"He had this sickening smile on his face. There was no light in his eyes, no humanity whatsoever," she said. "I came into contact with pure evil."

Prosecutors say Kirk was on GPS monitoring when he assaulted Nozar.

Court records show Kirk was previously found guilty in juvenile court of sexually assaulting three other women, including an elderly woman.

"That right there should have been the end of it – I’m angry," Nozar said. "That state of Wisconsin has failed me."

Investigators say Kirk is caught on surveillance video, watching and following Nozar into her apartment. She was limping because she had just had surgery.

Then in the elevator, prosecutors say he sexually assaulted her and stomped on her leg. She said she now has nerve damage.

"It is time for accountability to be taken," she said.

That's why Nozar is speaking out, in hopes that her story reaches a Milwaukee County judge.

Nozar said her goal now is to become a registered nurse. She wants to be a sexual assault nurse examiner.

Charlotte Nozar

"If it happened to somebody else, I would feel personally responsible because I didn’t do anything," Nozar said. "I have to do what I have to do to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else."

What's next:

Kirk will be back in court on May 27. His preliminary hearing was moved to that date. Nozar said she plans to be there.

His cash bond was set at $300,000.

If convicted on all counts, Kirk could face 98 years in prison and roughly $230,000 in fines.