Milwaukee police seek sexual assault suspect

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying and finding a sexual assault suspect.

The suspect is wanted for an assault that happened Wednesday, Sept. 15 near Juneau and Cass around 2:15 a.m.

Police described the suspect as a 35-40-year-old African-American man, 6' tall and 180-200 pounds with a slock build and slight belly, large forehead and low haircut. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark pants, dark shoes and a red bandana that covered his nose and mouth.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7401; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 app.

