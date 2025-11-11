Milwaukee sex assault; Tremonte Kirk sentenced to 35 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Tremonte Kirk to 35 years in prison plus an additional 20 years of extended supervision in connection with the assault of a 54-year-old woman in an elevator in December 2024.
Tremonte Kirk
Case details
What we know:
Kirk pleaded guilty in September to two counts of second-degree sexual assault – use of force and one count of aggravated battery. Two additional charges against Kirk were dismissed but read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.
Prosecutors said he assaulted 54-year-old Charlotte Nozar in the elevator of her apartment building in December. She told the court she suspected she wasn’t Kirk’s only victim. That suspicion was confirmed when prosecutors revealed a DNA hit tied him to another case from October of last year.
Tremonte Kirk
Prosecutors described Kirk as a "serial rapist."
Kirk's criminal history
Dig deeper:
Court records show this is the fourth time Kirk has faced sexual assault charges. Prosecutors said he was on GPS monitoring when he attacked Nozar.
Kirk had previously been adjudicated in juvenile court for assaulting three other women, including an elderly victim.
