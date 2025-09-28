Milwaukee sex assault; teen 'serial rapist' pleads guilty, survivor talks

The Brief Tremonte Kirk, 17, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of aggravated battery in Milwaukee County court. Survivor Charlotte Nozar, who says Kirk raped her in her apartment elevator, is pushing for the maximum sentence. Prosecutors revealed a second victim was tied to Kirk by DNA evidence, and court records show he has prior juvenile convictions for sexually assaulting three women.



EDITOR'S NOTE: This story contains details involving an alleged sexual assault. Reader and viewer discretion is advised.

A sexual assault survivor who describes her attacker as "pure evil" is pushing for the maximum sentence after 17-year-old Tremonte Kirk pleaded guilty in Milwaukee County court last week.

What we know:

Kirk pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual assault – use of force and one count of aggravated battery.

Prosecutors said he assaulted 54-year-old Charlotte Nozar in the elevator of her apartment building in December.

"He did it. He knows he did it," Nozar said.

She told the court she suspected she wasn’t Kirk’s only victim. That suspicion was confirmed when prosecutors revealed a DNA hit tied him to another case from October of last year.

Another victim sat in court Wednesday.

What they're saying:

"A couple weeks ago, I was notified by Milwaukee police that there was a DNA hit related to a report made in October of last year," prosecutor Samuel Tufford told the court. "That incident involved a victim."

Prosecutors described him as a "serial rapist."

Nozar, who has spoken publicly since Kirk’s arrest, said she was relieved to be spared a trial but remains determined to fight for accountability.

"I had to let go of the hate, and anger," she said. "I’m planning on going in there with both barrels blazing and advocating for the maximum sentence on all charges to run consecutively."

Dig deeper:

Court records show this is the fourth time Kirk has faced sexual assault charges. Prosecutors said he was on GPS monitoring when he attacked Nozar.

He had previously been adjudicated in juvenile court for assaulting three other women, including an elderly victim.

On Wednesday, the court ordered a pre-sentence investigation into Kirk’s juvenile record.

"I am grateful because that just adds a well-rounded picture of his history and what this kid is capable of," Nozar said.

What's next:

Kirk is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 11. Nozar plans to deliver a victim impact statement at the hearing.