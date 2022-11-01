Milwaukee settlement; former diversity recruiter gets $400K

He sued the City of Milwaukee for discrimination. Now, taxpayer funds will pay the city's former diversity recruiter.

The Milwaukee Common Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 1 – approving a $400,000 settlement payment to Royce Flowers Nash. Nash's attorney said they are happy to have closure – but city leaders say they are not thrilled.

"I know that none of us want to approve this – nope," said Milwaukee Alderman Mark Borkowski.

Last week, Milwaukee's Judiciary and Legislation Committee approved a settlement.

"I’ll do this with great reluctance. Great reluctance," said Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy.

On Tuesday, the Common Council voted to send it to the mayor for final approval. They are paying Nash, who was hired in 2017.

Nash was fired in 2018. In 2021, Nash filed a lawsuit against the city claiming he was fired after expressing concerns about discrimination within the Department of Employee Relations.

Nash, an African American himself, said his direct supervisor was "treating African American employees differently than their white counterparts. After that, Nash said his work ethic was questioned – and he was overloaded with unrelated tasks. Nash said he was fired with no notice.

"In closed session, the committee at the time agreed to the settlement if it came down to $400,000," Borkowski said.

The money will come from the Common Council Contingent Fund – taxpayer money set aside for unexpected expenses.

Last month, the Milwaukee city attorney sent a letter to the Common Council recommending the settlement. It includes $250,000 in damages and $150,000 in attorney fees and costs.

"The risk to the taxpayers and the city could be substantial more than the $400,000. So this is a bitter pill to swallow – very bitter pill," Murphy said.

Nash's attorney said they appreciate the closure – and Nash is eager to get back to community work.

FOX6 News reached out to the city attorney's office and Alderman Borkowski for comment – but have not heard back.

Next, the resolution will go to the Mayor Cavalier Johnson's office. He has seven days to sign it.