'Serial rapist:' Milwaukee teen charged with sexual assault again

Milwaukee County prosecutors described a 17-year-old boy – charged with sexual assault for the fourth time – as a "serial rapist."

Tremonte Kirk is charged with second-degree sexual assault and strangulation. Prosecutors say he raped a 54-year-old woman in an elevator at her apartment.

"After reading this complaint, it’s probably one of the first times in my life I could say I was speechless," said Court Commissioner Barry Phillips. "This is any woman’s worst nightmare."

Investigators said Kirk was caught on surveillance watching the woman go into a store before following her out.

"This woman is disabled because of a recent surgery, and she was just going down the block to buy some groceries," Phillips said.

Prosecutors said Kirk told the woman he forgot his keys, so she let him in. Then, once they were in the elevator, prosecutors said he sexually assaulted her and kept pressing the elevator buttons to keep it from stopping.

Investigators said the elevator is old and doesn't automatically open the doors when called. Prosecutors said, at one point, he threatened to kill the woman.

When she was shown a photo array, the woman told investigators it would have been easier to identify him if he were smiling "because he had been smiling the whole time he sexually assaulted her."

Prior charges

Kirk was on GPS monitoring when prosecutors said the sexual assault happened.

"This is the fourth time he’s been accused of sexually assaulting someone. This is a vulnerable victim," said Assistant District Attorney Karine O'Byrne.

In 2020, in juvenile court, Kirk was found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault involving two different people. Then in 2021, he was found guilty in juvenile court of first-degree sexual assault of an elderly person.

Kirk's bond was set at $300,000. He is scheduled to be back in court on April 30.