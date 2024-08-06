I-43 crash in Milwaukee, semi hit car near Keefe Avenue

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Tuesday crash that happened on Interstate 43.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it happened around 1:40 p.m. MCSO said a semi-truck hit a car, leading to damage to a light pole.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It appears "unsafe lane deviation" was to blame, per the sheriff's office, but it is unclear at this time which vehicle was to blame.

MCSO said two women in the car that was hit, ages 42 and 49, were taken to a hospital with neck and back pain.