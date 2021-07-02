Meth, pot, guns in Milwaukee searches; 2 arrested

A collaborative effort among nine law enforcement agencies on Tuesday, June 29 executed two related search warrants in Milwaukee – recovering large quantities of illegal substances and weapons.

A home near 19th and Olive and an apartment near 74th and Hampton were searched. Two adults, one of them a convicted felon, were arrested for charges related to the recovery, according to police.

A total of 10 firearms were seized. One "AR-style" rifle and two handguns had been apparently modified to fire like fully automatic weapons. Two recovered guns were also stolen, and one had an "obliterated" serial number.

Items recovered during searches near 19th and Olive, 74th and Hampton in Milwaukee on June 29. (Courtesy: Milwaukee Police Department)

In addition to the weapons, law enforcement recovered nearly 10 pounds of methamphetamine pills, several ounces of meth powder and more than 7 pounds of marijuana.

A large sum of cash and high-end jewelry were also recovered.

Items recovered during searches near 19th and Olive, 74th and Hampton in Milwaukee on June 29. (Courtesy: Milwaukee Police Department)

The case will be reviewed for charges in the coming days by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Members of the Milwaukee Police Department Special Investigation Division – High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program (HIDTA), South Milwaukee Police Department, West Allis Police Department, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigators, Drug Enforcement Administration, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol and the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General were involved in executing the search.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.