Milwaukee 'Back to School Readiness Fair' helps students, families

The Brief A Milwaukee organization helped families with some back-to-school preparations and resources. The ‘Back-to-School Readiness Fair’ was hosted by Black Pride Milwaukee. 2024 back-to-school spending is expected to hit record highs, with an average cost of $874.68 per household.



Back-to-school shopping can be expensive, and new research shows it's not getting cheaper any time soon.

But an event in Milwaukee helped to ease the burden for families.

"I'm pretty confident about them going back to school this year," said Gabrielle Lewis, a mother with two daughters.

Backpacks were available .

It's a shared sentiment for Milwaukee parents on Labor Day, as their kids pick out their back-to-school supplies, and styles, for free.

"They love being around different kids, and they love going to school learning and just having fun," said Rochelle Harris.

"But I'm happy they're going back," said Elizabeth Allen.

The ‘Back to School Readiness Fair’ in Milwaukee brought families from all over.

Free haircuts were provided.

"It's a lot because right now with my affordability," said Sarah Galinski, who drove from Madison, just to get her two teenagers ready for their first day.

"I cannot afford a silk press or even hairstyles for my children," Sarah added. "It means a lot we have actually been through a few things this year so far, so I just want them to go to school with confidence."

The National Retail Federation has been studying back-to-school costs since 2003.

It expects 2024 spending to hit record highs, estimating an average cost of $874.68 per household.

There was even a bouncy house.

"It's, like, expensive for back-to-school items and clothes and shoes and everything and for back-to-school events it's helping get the community together, helping out," said Rochelle.

The organization Black Pride Milwaukee puts on the back-to-school fair as a resource for parents.

"Inflation has been high, feeding your family in general has been hard, so to take away the insecurity for school supplies, I figure why not," said Matt Hogans, Power in Diversity founder.

It's all to provide a positive start to the school year.

"They're really brilliant, so I think this would add to their brilliance," said Sarah.