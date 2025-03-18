Milwaukee S. 27th Street resurfacing project begins Monday, March 24
MILWAUKEE - Drivers who frequent S. 27th Street on Milwaukee's far south side should be aware of an upcoming resurfacing project set to begin on Monday, March 24.
What we know:
The state approved $6.1 million for the resurfacing project along WIS 241 (S. 27th Street) between College Avenue and Layton Avenue.
The improvements include
- Resurfacing two miles of 27th Street
- Replacing traffic signal equipment at various intersections
- Concrete pavement repairs at the Layton Avenue intersection
- Replacing curb ramps and upgrading sidewalks
South 27th Street will remain open to two lanes in each direction during peak hours. During off peak hours, 27th Street will be reduced to a single lane in each direction.
What's next:
Around mid-summer, 27th Street will be reduced to a single lane in each direction for 20 consecutive days, including peak hours.
Intermittent nighttime full closures are anticipated. A detour route will be posted utilizing College Avenue, I-94/41, and Layton Avenue.
Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.
A news release says this project is scheduled for completion by mid-fall 2025. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.