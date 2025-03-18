Milwaukee S. 27th Street resurfacing project begins Monday, March 24

article

The Brief Construction crews will begin a resurfacing project on S. 27th Street beginning Monday, March 24. Crews will be working on 27th Street from College Avenue on the south to Layton Avenue on the north. The work is expected to be completed by mid-fall.



Drivers who frequent S. 27th Street on Milwaukee's far south side should be aware of an upcoming resurfacing project set to begin on Monday, March 24.

Resurfacing project

What we know:

The state approved $6.1 million for the resurfacing project along WIS 241 (S. 27th Street) between College Avenue and Layton Avenue.

The improvements include

Resurfacing two miles of 27th Street

Replacing traffic signal equipment at various intersections

Concrete pavement repairs at the Layton Avenue intersection

Replacing curb ramps and upgrading sidewalks

South 27th Street will remain open to two lanes in each direction during peak hours. During off peak hours, 27th Street will be reduced to a single lane in each direction.

What's next:

Around mid-summer, 27th Street will be reduced to a single lane in each direction for 20 consecutive days, including peak hours.

Intermittent nighttime full closures are anticipated. A detour route will be posted utilizing College Avenue, I-94/41, and Layton Avenue.

Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

A news release says this project is scheduled for completion by mid-fall 2025. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.