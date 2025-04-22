Milwaukee Rufus King teacher accused of sexually harassing students

The Brief A Milwaukee teacher who was employed at Rufus King now faces a criminal investigation. Erica Allemang-Reinke is accused of sexually harassing student athletes. Police say students reported inappropriate conduct going back to the beginning of the school year.



A Milwaukee teacher who was employed at Rufus King High School is accused of sexually harassing students.

Rufus King teacher accused

What we know:

Investigators say multiple students at Rufus King High School reported what happened to a school resource officer. Police say all the victims were student athletes.

Erica Allemang-Reinke, 40, is charged with four counts of sexual misconduct by school staff or volunteer.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Rufus King High School, Milwaukee

Police say students reported inappropriate conduct going back to the beginning of the school year. They approached a school resource officer with their concerns last week. They reported Allemang-Reinke would send them explicit text messages, buy them gifts, pressure them to share their location with her on their phones, offer to perform sexual acts, and would force hugs and touch them on their legs and thighs.

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, April 22, FOX6 news spoke with an attorney representing the victims.

"Obviously, there's a long road ahead. There's a lot more investigating that's obviously necessary, and we would hope that other individuals or children who have experienced similar conduct, would also come forward to the appropriate authorities and provide any information," said B'Ivory LaMarr, attorney representing the affected families. "I think that the young boys actually felt a lot of grief along the way and a lot of different emotional distress a bit regarding the conduct of the teacher."



Rufus King High School, Milwaukee

"We want our children to be safe no matter where they are; especially in school," said Pernell Walker, Rufus King parent. "It’s very concerning."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We also believe that there is likely red flags that probably could've been identified as to the behavior," LaMarr said. "The fraternization of this teacher has had with students in that the concerns of the appropriateness could've been brought to the administration, indoor law-enforcement well before now."

Rufus King High School, Milwaukee

FOX6 News has confirmed that Allemang-Reinke is no longer employed by Milwaukee Public Schools pending a full investigation.