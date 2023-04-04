Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee rollover crash near Layton and Lincoln

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a rollover crash that happened Tuesday morning, April 4 on Layton Boulevard just north of Lincoln Avenue. 

Officials were initially called to the scene for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle on a front lawn and second damaged vehicle nearby. 

Two people were transported to the hospital. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 