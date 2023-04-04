Milwaukee rollover crash near Layton and Lincoln

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a rollover crash that happened Tuesday morning, April 4 on Layton Boulevard just north of Lincoln Avenue.

Officials were initially called to the scene for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle on a front lawn and second damaged vehicle nearby.

Two people were transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.