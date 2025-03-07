Milwaukee rollover crash at Fond du lac and North; 2 hurt

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a rollover crash at Fond du Lac and North. The wreck happened Friday morning, March 7. Two people in the striking vehicle were hurt – and taken to the hospital for treatment.



Rollover crash with injuries

What we know:

Officials say around 9:15 a.m. Friday, the driver of one vehicle disregarded a red light and collided with a second vehicle which was making a left turn.

The impact of the collision caused the vehicle that blew the red light to roll on its roof. The driver and passenger of that vehicle, a 25-year-old and a 21-year-old, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

No other injuries were reported.