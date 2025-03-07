Milwaukee rollover crash at Fond du lac and North; 2 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were hurt after a rollover crash at Fond du Lac and North Avenue on Friday morning, March 7.
Rollover crash with injuries
What we know:
Officials say around 9:15 a.m. Friday, the driver of one vehicle disregarded a red light and collided with a second vehicle which was making a left turn.
The impact of the collision caused the vehicle that blew the red light to roll on its roof. The driver and passenger of that vehicle, a 25-year-old and a 21-year-old, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.