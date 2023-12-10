Gun pulled inside Milwaukee school, woman sentenced to probation

article

A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to one year of probation for pulling a gun inside a school.

Khadijiha Hamilton, 29, pleaded guilty in October to possessing a firearm on school grounds. A misdemeanor weapon charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

It happened May 10 at Rocketship Transformation Prep near 68th and Silver Spring. According to a criminal complaint, a teacher told police she saw a woman yelling about a fight in a hallway. The teacher then realized the woman was Hamilton.

Another teacher said a woman was yelling that she was going to "beat everyone's (expletive)," saying the woman was a "constant problem at the school and the school had many encounters with the woman," per the complaint.

A third teacher said he heard Hamilton say "(Expletive) this school" before pulling a gun out of her purse. That teacher then yelled: "She has a gun."

The school was put on lockdown while Hamilton tried running away, prosecutors said.