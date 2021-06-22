Expand / Collapse search

27th & Ohio robbery, Milwaukee police seek suspects

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
27th and Ohio robbery suspects

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying a pair of suspects wanted for a southside robbery on Sunday, June 20.

Police said the suspects went into a store near 27th and Ohio and concealed property. When confronted by a security guard, police say the male suspect hit the security guard and the two fled in a vehicle.

The male suspect is described as 30-35 years old, 5'6" tall and 200 pounds with a heavy build and a full beard. The female suspect is described as 25-30 years old, 5'4" tall and 140-150 pounds with blond hair and tattoos on her legs.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Ford Crown Victoria.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7262, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

