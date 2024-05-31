Milwaukee robbery near 27th and Holt, police seek suspect

article

Milwaukee police are looking for a man who they suspect of robbing a financial institution on Saturday morning, May 25.

It happened near 27th and Holt on the city's south side around 9:15 a.m. Police said the suspect took money at gunpoint and then ran down an alley.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his 30s. He was wearing a black, zip-up hooded sweatshirt with "Chicago" written across the front, work or snow pants with reflective fabric around the ankles and waist, black boots, a white baseball hat, and a white mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.