Milwaukee robbery, shooting, victim among 3 arrested

The victim of a Milwaukee robbery and shooting near 48th and Hampton Tuesday night, Dec. 20 was among three 18-year-old men police arrested in the case.

Police said the crimes happened around 7 p.m.

According to police, a total of three Milwaukee men, 18, including the shooting victim, were arrested. The shooting victim was also taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police asked that anyone with further information please contact them at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.