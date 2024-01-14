Milwaukee robbery, shooting, all started over pair of sunglasses

A robbery in Milwaukee leads to a shootout and a man facing years in prison, and it all began over a pair of sunglasses.

Snow has fallen near 44th and Fond du Lac in Milwaukee, but it has not covered the memory of recent violence.

Prosecutors charged Montrell Watson for a shootout in a liquor store parking lot, which happened in early January 2024.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Near 4th & Fond du Lac

"The defendant, essentially laid in wait in the parking lot for the victim," said Assistant District Attorney Tucker Tellefson.

Before the shootout, prosecutors say Watson wanted a man’s designer Cartier sunglasses. Prosecutors say the encounter led to gunfire with Watson shooting a man.

Prosecutors say police talked with the shooting victim in the hospital.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Montrell Watson in court (bottom)

"Where he said the defendant confronted him while armed. The defendant demanded the sunglasses the victim was wearing. The victim turned those over," said Tellefson. "The victim armed himself with his own firearm and the defendant started shooting at the victim, striking him in the leg."

Following the gunshots, shotspotter alerted police to the area. It was surveillance that helped the police piece the puzzle together.

"Most importantly, this is a person who is not supposed to be in possession of a firearm in the first place," added Tellefson.

Before a court commissioner set bail at $30,000 an attorney for Watson spoke.

"He has a strong work history, working for a staffing agency. He lives in Milwaukee with is mother. He is a lifelong Milwaukee resident," said Connor Romenesko, Montrell Watson's public defender.

People who live and work in the area where the shooting happened say this behavior doesn’t represent their neighborhood.

They tell FOX6 the behavior is disappointing and hope it doesn’t happen again.

