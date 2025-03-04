Milwaukee robbery, police chase; Marcus Ford sentenced, 6 years prison

article

The Brief A man accused in an armed robbery and police chase from February 2024 was sentenced to six years in prison. Marcus Ford pleaded guilty to five charges against him in October.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Marcus Ford on Tuesday, March 4 to six years in prison plus an additional six years of extended supervision in connection with an armed robbery and police chase that ended in a crash in February 2024.

Ford pleaded guilty in October to all five charges against him – including armed robbery and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Case details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to an armed robbery at a residence near 36th and Kaul in Milwaukee on Friday evening, Feb. 16, 2024. Officers met with the victim who said he had been walking west on Kaul when three suspects exited a car. The complaint says "the driver pulled out a black style handgun with a magazine and pointed it at (the victim's) stomach demanding (his) phone, coat and shoes. (The victim) said he took off his coat and shoes, but did not have over his phone." All three suspects then got into their car and fled.

The victim provided descriptions of the robbers to police. All three were in their late teens to early 20s. He told officers "his shoes that were stolen were orange/black Adidas 'Yeezys' tennis shoes and that his jacket was a black Nike puffy jacket," the complaint says.

About 15 minutes after the robbery, officers spotted a car that matched the description of the vehicle involved in this crime. It was a little more than a mile from the crime scene. Officers were aware the vehicle was reported stolen -- had been used in previous armed robberies, the complaint says.

The officers activated their squad lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the car "accelerated away, driving over curbs as the police squad was in the driveway blocking the exit," the complaint says. A police chase followed.

The car pursued by police "reached speeds of 90 mph, drove in lanes in oncoming traffic, disregarded posted stop signs and traffic signals, and swerved in and out and around other motorists on the road," the complaint says. The police chase ended at Teutonia and Custer -- when the car collided with an SUV. The complaint says three people in the car bailed from the car -- but were taken into custody by police. Defendant Ford was determined to be the driver of the car -- based on the robbery victim's description, the complaint says.

When police conducted a search of the car, the complaint says "they recovered one black and orange Adidas Yeezy tennis shoe from the front passenger floorboard and the other was just outside the Chevrolet on the ground. Officers also recovered a black Glock G20 10mm handgun with a black extended magazine and a full auto selector switch which allows the handgun to fire as a fully automatic handgun."