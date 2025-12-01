Milwaukee robbery near 16th and Oklahoma; police seek to ID robber

article

The Brief A robbery occurred in Milwaukee near 16th and Oklahoma on Wednesday, Nov. 12. Officials said the suspect is a man who wore a Brewers hat and an "Argentina" hoodie, and drove a black Jeep Cherokee without plates. Police are asking the public to call with any information.



Milwaukee police are asking for your help to identify and locate a man wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred on the city's south side on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Robbery suspect sought

What we know:

The crime happened around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 near 16th and Oklahoma. Officials said the suspect intimidated the victim into giving him money, and left the scene in a black, newer model Jeep Cherokee SUV with no license plates.

The accused robber is described as a male, Hispanic, approximately 25 to 35 years old, about 5'10" tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing black-rimmed glasses, a black baseball hat with a "Brewers" emblem, a black hooded sweatshirt with "Argentina" written on front, gray jeans and black shoes.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.