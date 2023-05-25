Milwaukee robbery leads to shooting; man wounded on city's south side
article
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 10th and Greenfield during a robbery early Thursday, May 25.
Officials say the shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday. The victim immediately sought help at the fire station a block away. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Shooting near 10th and Greenfield, Milwaukee
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
Shooting near 10th and Greenfield, Milwaukee