Milwaukee 'robbery crew' active in city for more than week

Milwaukee police are saying very little about a crew of armed robbers active across the city for more than a week. Some of the victims were staying downtown for a major corporate event. So why didn't police warn you it was happening?

Six days after a major political convention taxed department resources, a Milwaukee police captain put out a call for help. "I need your assistance more than ever," he wrote.

The email to a private network of downtown security professionals warned of a robbery crew active in the city – driving in a black Lincoln MKC.

This is an email sent Wednesday, July 24, 2024 from Capt. Robert Thiel to the Downtown Security Network.

"Would you be concerned if you heard there was an active robbery crew that was targeting downtown?" asked FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn.

"Absolutely yes, I would," said Griffin Davis, Marquette University student.

David never heard that warning because police did not share it with the general public.

"What do you think about that?" Polcyn asked.

"I don’t like that. That’s not good. That’s not keeping your people safe," Davis said.

Jennifer Gladden, visiting from North Carolina, said she does not think a public warning is necessary.

"Releasing information like that, I personally feel, can be a bit of fearmongering in a lot of ways. That can create more anxiousness in the community when there’s crime everywhere," Gladden said.

Milwaukee police will not say why they never issued a public alert – or how many armed robberies they are investigating. But they do say some of the victims were attending Northwestern Mutual's annual conference – and staying at downtown hotels.

A spokesman for Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said, "The mayor is saddened that any visitor had a bad experience in our city. He is also glad... thousands and thousands of visitors had a great time."

FOX6 News was told at least one of those Northwestern Mutual robberies happened outside a downtown hotel. Police said they don’t know if the crews who robbed them are the same ones who robbed people in Riverwest and the Upper East Side. They said that is still part of the investigation.

Police said they have a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man in custody for several of the robberies. But they are seeking additional suspects.