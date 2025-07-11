Milwaukee robbery, battery near 6th and Juneau; 7 suspects sought

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are asking for help to identify seven suspects in connection to a robbery and battery incident. It happened around 2:15 a.m. in the area of 6th Street and Juneau Avenue on Friday, July 4. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate seven people in connection to a robbery and substantial battery that occurred on Friday, July 4.

According to police, the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. in the area of 6th Street and Juneau Avenue.

Police say the suspects forcefully took property from two victims and caused substantial injuries to one of the victims.

Milwaukee robbery, battery near 6th and Juneau

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The seven unknown suspects are between 16–22 years of age.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.