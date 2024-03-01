Milwaukee business robbery, 92nd and Lisbon, suspect sought

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Friday morning, March 1, at a business near 92nd and Lisbon.

Police say the suspect entered a business around 6:10 a.m., implied he had a weapon, demanded and obtained money.

The suspect ran from the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.