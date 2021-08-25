Suspects wanted in Milwaukee robbery near 27th & Loomis

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying and locating three suspects wanted for a strong-arm robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 24.

Police said the suspects – pictured above – forcibly stole items from a victim, who was injured as a result, near 27th and Loomis around 3 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

